Motco Has $9.97 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Motco reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

