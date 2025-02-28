Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Robert W. Baird

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

Get Natera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Natera Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $156.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,142 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,063.20. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 87,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $14,793,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,135,977.44. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,772 shares of company stock worth $49,741,699. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Natera by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,836,000 after buying an additional 2,036,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,040,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,419,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.