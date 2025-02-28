National Pension Service Has $54.17 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $54,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 87,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

NYSE:PWR opened at $258.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.62 and a 200-day moving average of $305.40. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

