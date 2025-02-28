Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in February

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NNCHY remained flat at $27.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678. Nissan Chemical has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $43.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.08.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 17.75%.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

