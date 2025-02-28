NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf Sells 1,083 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NMI Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NMI stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $2,161,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in NMI by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its position in NMI by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 42,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in NMI by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

