NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf Sells 1,083 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NMI Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NMI stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
