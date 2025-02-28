Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.21.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
