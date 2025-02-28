Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Announces Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NWN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.60. 89,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,876.86. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,009 shares of company stock worth $936,978 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

