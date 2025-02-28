Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $307,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,014.74. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,009 shares of company stock worth $936,978. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

