Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Up 296.3% in February

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, an increase of 296.3% from the January 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 85,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,472 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

See Also

