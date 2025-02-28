Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 850 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in eBay by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.98 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

