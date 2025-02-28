Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of COWZ opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

