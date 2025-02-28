Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Short Interest Update

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 193.5% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CAFG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 33,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,029. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.15. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.0101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:CAFG Free Report ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.89% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

