Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) Director Sells C$50,400.00 in Stock

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Free Report) Director William John Boden sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00.

Shares of PML opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.36 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. Panoro Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.48.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the southern Peru. The company was formerly known as Panoro Resources Ltd.

