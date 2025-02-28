Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

