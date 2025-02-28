Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $8.56. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 2,224,309 shares traded.

The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 263,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,665,117.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,491,654.80. This trade represents a 26.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 135.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 14.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

