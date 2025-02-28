Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEB. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

