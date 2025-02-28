Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER) Insider James Garner Purchases 39,500,000 Shares

Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER – Get Free Report) insider James Garner acquired 39,500,000 shares of Percheron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$474,000.00 ($296,250.00).

James Garner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Percheron Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 24th, James Garner bought 1,500,000 shares of Percheron Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($6,562.50).

Percheron Therapeutics Price Performance

Percheron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Percheron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Percheron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.