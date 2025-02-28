Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER) Insider James Garner Purchases 39,500,000 Shares

Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER – Get Free Report) insider James Garner acquired 39,500,000 shares of Percheron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$474,000.00 ($296,250.00).
James Garner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 24th, James Garner bought 1,500,000 shares of Percheron Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($6,562.50).
Percheron Therapeutics Price Performance
Percheron Therapeutics Company Profile
