Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 63.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

PPTA stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.02 million, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perpetua Resources

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $96,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,763 shares in the company, valued at $607,650.12. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Alan Dean bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,200. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $166,582. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perpetua Resources Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

