PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 852.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 580,662 shares during the last quarter.

PML opened at $8.60 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $9.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

