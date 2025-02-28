Premium Brands Q1 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.67.

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

PBH opened at C$79.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$74.00 and a 52 week high of C$97.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$78.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.02.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

