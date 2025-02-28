Private Trust Co. NA Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $152.02 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

