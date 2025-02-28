Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.