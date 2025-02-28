Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
