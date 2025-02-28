Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 134,214 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,603,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,651,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 2,128.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,880,000 after purchasing an additional 102,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Watsco Price Performance
Watsco stock opened at $499.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.84 and a 200-day moving average of $493.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.58 and a 1 year high of $571.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.95.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.
Watsco Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
