PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PROG has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PROG to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. PROG has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity at PROG

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

