PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 303898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.24 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $407,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $372,699.36. This trade represents a 15.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,111 shares of company stock worth $2,148,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Down 19.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $534.23 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.41.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.