Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29, Zacks reports. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Puma Biotechnology updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $3.49. 1,316,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $171.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 33,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $106,599.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,029,674 shares in the company, valued at $22,143,473.10. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Jerome Ludwig sold 9,437 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $29,726.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,195.65. This represents a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

