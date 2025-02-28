QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

