Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Lowered by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $702.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $642.00 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $873.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

