Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $939,497.34 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jeffrey Housman sold 14,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $939,497.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,205,438.68. This represents a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE QSR opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

