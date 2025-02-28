Robert Hinchcliffe Purchases 29,500 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,369.55.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 35,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,080.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 53,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,249.80.

On Monday, February 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 4,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,440.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 1,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$900.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,700.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,500.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,300.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,975.00.

Galway Metals Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Galway Metals stock opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.80.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

