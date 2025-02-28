Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VERX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertex from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vertex from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $32.96 on Friday. Vertex has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.56, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,041,052.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,428,435.36. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $30,480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at $418,513.95. This trade represents a 98.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 858,457 shares of company stock valued at $46,160,958 in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

