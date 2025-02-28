Sagtec Global Ltd. (SAGT) Announces March 4th IPO

Sagtec Global Ltd. (SAGT) plans to raise $8 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, March 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,800,000 shares at $4.00-$4.50 per share.

In the last twelve months, Sagtec Global Ltd. generated $9 million in revenue and $1.2 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $53.3 million.

The Benchmark Company acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Sagtec Global Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our business was originally incorporated in Malaysia in 2018, and is principally involved in the provision of customizable software solutions encompassing several types of software such asÂ a smart ordering system, Speed +, which is a smart solutions application software for the food and beverage industry. The Speed+ software is installed onto our existing Point of Sale (POS) machines, which are sourced from third-partyÂ suppliers. These POS machines, equipped with Speed+, are then leased to clients, providing a seamless and integrated solution for efficient order management and transaction processing. We also offer customizable software and application development for table ordering, QR ordering and self-serviceÂ kiosk ordering. Our products and services such as our smart ordering system, Speed +, as well as any software and application development for table ordering, QR ordering and self-serviceÂ kiosk ordering, are marketed to the bulk of our customers in Malaysia, who belong to the food and beverage (â€śF&Bâ€ť) industry. However, the customizable nature of our software and application development services which further extends to customer relationship management and invoicing software is offered to businesses across different industries, with a focus on F&B but also extending to other industries such as Geotechnology, beauty products and property consulting. Apart from our product, Speed+, we also sell food ordering kiosk machines designed to improve the dining experience for both customers and businesses. These kiosk solutions combine innovative technology with user-friendlyÂ interfaces, allowing patrons to effortlessly browse menus, customize orders, and make secure payments. They are designed to improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and gather valuable data on customer preferences and ordering patterns. Beyond the F&B industry, we serve a broader clientele as a trusted partner. Our software development services showcase our commitment to understanding and addressing the unique needs of our clients. Our experienced software development team creates tailored solutions, often starting with a comprehensive software development blueprint in the form of a white paper. Whether it involves developing applications or addressing complex software development projects, our in-houseÂ programmers bring over a combined 14Â years of experience and expertise. For specialized or complex projects, we collaborate with trusted outsourcing partners to ensure our clients have access to the right skills and resources. In a digital age where social media plays a crucial role in brand presence, we offer social media management services. Responsible for overseeing the social media accounts of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and influencers, we attempt to ensure that these digital influencers maintain a current and engaging online presence. By leveraging data analysis, including demographic data, comments, post likes, and other metrics, we fine-tuneÂ content strategies in order to obtain the maximum impact. We further provide additional products and services through the sale of power-bankÂ charging stations through our majority owned subsidiary, CL Technologies. Recognizing the trend in demand for portable power-bankÂ charging for mobile devices, we have developed additional expertise in providing power-bankÂ charging stations across 300 locations in Malaysia, working with shopping malls, parks and other public areas. Our expertise extends beyond software development. We also offer a comprehensive data management service. By efficiently handling clientsâ€™ incoming raw data, including tasks like sorting, filtering, and reorganizing data within servers, we help clients easily access the information they need, streamlining their operations and decision-making. neÂ 30, 2023 and JuneÂ 30, 2024, our data management services contributed 28.47% and 12.74% of our revenue, respectively. For the year ended DecemberÂ 31, 2023, business in Malaysia contributed to 100% of our Groupâ€™s revenue. We also believe that our financial results reflect our strong market position. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024 (converted to U.S. dollars from the Malaysian currency) (Note: Sagtech Global Ltd. is offering 1.75 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $4.50 to raise $7.44 million, according to itsÂ F-1/A filing dated Jan. 27, 2025.) “.

Sagtec Global Ltd. was founded in 2018 and has 22 employees. The company is located at No 43-2, Jalan Besar Kepong, Pekan Kepong, 52100 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and can be reached via phone at +603-3310 0089 or on the web at https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

