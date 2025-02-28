Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 1.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $300.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as low as $292.67 and last traded at $303.08. Approximately 7,218,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,463,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.33.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $367.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.32.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total value of $109,965,671.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. This trade represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,102,572 shares of company stock worth $381,283,706. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 14.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 57.2% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.89.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.