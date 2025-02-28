Schulz Wealth LTD. Buys 3,021 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Schulz Wealth LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

