Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $6.70 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.8% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.