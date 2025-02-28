Serge Saxonov Sells 5,092 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,865.74. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

10x Genomics Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of TXG opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.85. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 136.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

