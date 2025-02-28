Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Drops By 99.4%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the January 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Freeman Gold Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,288. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Freeman Gold
