Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Drops By 99.4%

Feb 28th, 2025

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the January 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,288. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

