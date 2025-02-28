Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Declines By 70.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the January 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 426,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,598,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTM opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.