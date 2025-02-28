Short Interest in Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Decreases By 68.8%

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 788,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 976,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucas GC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucas GC stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Lucas GC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lucas GC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGCL opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Lucas GC has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

