Short Interest in Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS) Decreases By 88.2%

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Matthews China Discovery Active ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 83.16% of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ MCHS opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.71. Matthews China Discovery Active ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.
Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Announces Dividend
Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Company Profile
The Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (MCHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap stocks of Chinese companies with perceived sustainable growth potential.
Read More
