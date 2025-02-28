Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Declines By 89.1%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the January 31st total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

Shares of TPLWF opened at $7.72 on Friday. Temple & Webster Group has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

About Temple & Webster Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products. Temple & Webster Group Ltd was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St Peters, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.