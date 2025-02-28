Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 2468240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,446,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,541,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 1,439,882 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,673.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 957,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

