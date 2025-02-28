Simmons Bank Buys Shares of 2,775 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 5.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Shopify by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

