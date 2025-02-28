Simmons Bank Sells 5,309 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in UBS Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UBS Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,708,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,504,000 after buying an additional 2,307,033 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $69,440,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,802,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,104,000 after buying an additional 851,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $23,884,000.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

