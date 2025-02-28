SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG):

2/21/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

2/20/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/20/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

2/20/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

1/8/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 2,041,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,844. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 33,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

