Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Price

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTLO. Stephens increased their price target on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Get Portillo's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Price Performance

PTLO stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. Portillo’s has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.