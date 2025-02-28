Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.29.
GPCR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 14.8 %
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 123,789 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
