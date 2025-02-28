TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$3,206,915.98 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 50,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.27, for a total transaction of C$3,206,915.98.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

TRP opened at C$64.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.08. The firm has a market cap of C$66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$43.83 and a twelve month high of C$70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.25.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

