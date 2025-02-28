The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,292 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $50,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $19,005,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,029,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,322,000 after buying an additional 709,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $117.58 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

