Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.
Tiptree has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
Tiptree Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $24.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
